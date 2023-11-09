For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  The cold front is sitting right on top of us and the temperatures are falling quickly behind it into the 50s.  Rain will continue all night and for northern counties, could come to an end by tomorrow morning.  Southern counties will keep at least a few showers in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight with a few places falling into the upper 40s.  Clouds hang around on Friday and keep temperatures in the 50s all day.  Cloudy again on Saturday with a chance for a few light showers late in the day, especially in southern counties and a few lingering showers could hang around into early Sunday.   More clouds and more chances for rain continue into next week.

