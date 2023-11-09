Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration

Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A family favorite is returning to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

New Line Cinema’s “Elf” is returning to theaters on Nov. 17 in select locations.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the film’s theatrical return is celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Christmas comedy debuted on Nov. 7, 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

In the film, Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, who heads to New York City from the North Pole to meet his biological father, played by Caan.

The movie follows Buddy’s journey as he brings his Christmas cheer to New York while connecting with his family.

Warner Bros. said for fans to check their local theater listings for showtimes, but if they can’t make it, viewers can watch “Elf” on TBS and TNT this month.

In December, the film will stream on Max and Hulu and run for the entire month on AMC.

