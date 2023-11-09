Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The parent of a Lindale ISD student surprised his son at school when he returned home from overseas unannounced.

Sgt. FC Dustin Sharp has been stationed in Poland for nearly a year. On Thursday, he showed up to his son Luke’s school, where Luke is in 4th grade. Luke was surprised and excited when he saw his dad, as you can see in the video above.

