Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school

The parent of a Lindale ISD student surprised his son at school when he returned home from overseas unannounced.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The parent of a Lindale ISD student surprised his son at school when he returned home from overseas unannounced.

Sgt. FC Dustin Sharp has been stationed in Poland for nearly a year. On Thursday, he showed up to his son Luke’s school, where Luke is in 4th grade. Luke was surprised and excited when he saw his dad, as you can see in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Polk County OEM: Chemical leaks being contained after plant explosion pose no threat to public
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler cardiologist helps introduce new high blood pressure procedure to East Texas
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school
Dad stationed overseas surprises son at Lindale elementary school