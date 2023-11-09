Canton woman pleads guilty to stealing church funds

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing money from a church where she was once a pastor.

Donna Corry Drake was indicted by a Van Zandt County grand jury in March on a charge of theft of property more than or equal to $30,000 but less than or equal to $150,000. She was accused of stealing money from Canton’s Lakeside Baptist Church where she worked as a children’s pastor for more than 20 years. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday in Judge Chris Martin’s court.

Martin sentenced Drake to deferred adjudication with five years of community supervision and to pay $137,386.35 in restitution. Should Drake violate the terms of her plea agreement, she could face between two and 20 years in prison.

