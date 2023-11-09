Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sprinkles and showers, along with the clouds, will continue across the area this afternoon. Highs for many of us have already been reached, and temperatures will only drop through the rest of the day. Rain will continue tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday morning. There will be a chance for a few more showers on Friday, and you can expect a cool (if not cold) night for high school football. Low chances for rain this weekend, along with continued cloud cover and highs in the 60s. There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for next week as two of our main weather models are not in agreement on temperature and precipitation. For now, I’ll split the difference when it comes to temperatures, and err on the wetter side of things. I expect that as we head into the weekend the forecast should become clearer. Have a great afternoon.

