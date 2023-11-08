Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Winona veteran develops fishing pole for fellow amputees

Lonn Cunningham is a quadriplegic bilateral amputee U.S. Navy veteran who developed a product to help him do what he loves.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Lonn Cunningham is a quadriplegic bilateral amputee U.S. Navy veteran who developed a product to help him do what he loves.

After his service, Cunningham was in a horrific car accident in 1997 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. He had a leg and an arm amputated as well. Through Paralyzed Veterans of America, Cunningham is in the second ever cohort of a small business/entrepreneurship program funded by Wells Fargo.

His love of fishing inspired him to design a specially adapted fishing pole for those with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities. He will pitch his idea Wednesday night with the hopes of winning a $2,500 grant to put towards a patent for the product he calls the Quad Cast.

