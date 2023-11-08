Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Mailing issue causes water bill delays for Hawkins citizens

A postal mix-up has one East Texas city trying to notify their citizens about water bills.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A postal mix-up has one East Texas city trying to notify their citizens about water bills.

The City of Hawkins mailed out their monthly water bills to customers on Oct. 31. But Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard found that the postal service for some reason routed the bills through Dallas, creating a problem with receipt and payment of the bills which have a deadline of Nov. 10.

The bills still have not been received by customers and the city is urging customers to contact City Hall about their bills.

Hubbard said because of the mix-up, no late fees will be charged and no one’s water will be cut off.

