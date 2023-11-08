Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday

In observance of the upcoming veterans day, one East Texas dental office continues and tradition of service to those who have served the country.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In observance of the upcoming veterans day, one East Texas dental office continues and tradition of service to those who have served the country.

For the eighth year, Vaca-Kirby Dental in Longview will open its offices to veterans free of charge, for dental care.

The office started the tradition as their way of honoring veterans.

On Friday, veterans will be asked to come in for routine examination, cleaning or any immediate dental need.

But Dr. David Vaca said the dental care is only part of what is shared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Fire Investigation
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175
Ryan Nichols
Longview man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday
WebXtra: Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday
TRAFFIC AL:ERT: Car hits pole in pin-in wreck on N. Broadway at Gentry in Tyler
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits pole in pin-in wreck on N. Broadway at Gentry in Tyler
WebXtra: Mailing issue causes water bill delays for Hawkins citizens
WebXtra: Mailing issue causes water bill delays for Hawkins citizens
WebXtra: Mailing issue causes water bill delays for Hawkins citizens
WebXtra: Mailing issue causes water bill delays for Hawkins citizens