WebXtra: Longview dental office to offer free care for veterans Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In observance of the upcoming veterans day, one East Texas dental office continues and tradition of service to those who have served the country.

For the eighth year, Vaca-Kirby Dental in Longview will open its offices to veterans free of charge, for dental care.

The office started the tradition as their way of honoring veterans.

On Friday, veterans will be asked to come in for routine examination, cleaning or any immediate dental need.

But Dr. David Vaca said the dental care is only part of what is shared.

