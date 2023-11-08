Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: City of Tyler approves $65M in bonds to improve aging water, sewer systems

The City of Tyler is moving forward to improve their decades old water and sewer system through capital projects.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The City of Tyler is moving forward to improve their decades old water and sewer system through capital projects.

The city will issue $65 million in revenue bonds to pay for a portion of these projects. And Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved the sale to the winning bidder at an interest cost of 4.6 percent.

KLTV’s Kristine Guevara was at the meeting and gives us a more in depth look at the presentation.

