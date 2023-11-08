Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vehicle crashes into side of attorney’s office on Fifth Street in Tyler

A vehicle crashed into a law firm's office on Fifth Street in Tyler.
A vehicle crashed into a law firm's office on Fifth Street in Tyler.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and JD Conte
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A passenger vehicle crashed into the side of an attorney’s office on Fifth Street in Tyler.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the law offices of Bauman & Smith at the intersection of Fifth Street and Donnybrook Avenue. H.C. “Chuck” Bauman, who was not there at the time of the crash, said “the building shook” upon impact but that no one in the building was injured. He also said it appeared that the crash involved two vehicles.

No information is currently available regarding injuries or what caused the crash.

