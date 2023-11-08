UT Tyler cross country team runner earns LSC Freshman of the Year honors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After one of the best fall seasons put together by a member of the UT Tyler cross country team, David Soto has earned Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year honors after being the top freshman finisher at the Lone Star Conference championships.

Soto hails from Winnsboro, Texas, and finished as the top finisher for the Patriots in two separate events, including the Lone Star Conference Championships. He finished as the second Patriot twice, and never finished outside the top three in the six total events of the fall season.

Additionally, Soto finished 13th overall at the LSC Championships, marking himself as an All-Lone Star Conference team member for the first time in his career. That distinction makes him the third different Patriots runner of the Division II era to earn All-LSC honors, joining Landon Thornton and Angel Contreras.

Soto was also named the LSC Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week on September 18th for his efforts at the Texas A&M Invitational. Soto now sets his sights on the upcoming track season, as he will compete in the distance category for the Patriots.

