Tyler apartment shooting suspect gets 20 years in plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was arrested five months ago has made a plea deal in a Smith County courtroom

Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, was arrested June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct related to a May 22 shooting at Liberty Arms Apartments. Full details on the shooting can be found here.

Gray agreed to 20 years on the aggravated assault charge, and 10 years on possession of controlled substance charges. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Other charges against Gray were dismissed, including deadly conduct, evading arrest, failure to identify, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said in May that Gray was arrested after fleeing police on the 1000 block of W. Hickory Street in Tyler. He gave police a false name, and was found with marijuana and narcotics, Erbaugh said.

