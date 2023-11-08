TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits pole in pin-in wreck on N. Broadway at Gentry in Tyler

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC AL:ERT: Car hits pole in pin-in wreck on N. Broadway at Gentry in Tyler(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is congesting traffic just north of downtown Tyler.

A vehicle struck a post in the inside eastbound lane of Gentry Ave. at the intersection of North Broadway, just north of the municipal court. The wreck happened just after 2 p.m., and the scene was still active as of 2:45 p.m.

The inside and far outside lanes are blocked due to the wreck.

Drivers should avoid the area.

