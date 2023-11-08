Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win

Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors’ 123-116 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Toronto Raptors (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-1, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors' 123-116 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas went 38-44 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Toronto finished 41-41 overall a season ago while going 14-27 on the road. The Raptors shot 45.9% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (groin), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

