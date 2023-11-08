Suspect in clown mask robs Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect in a clow mask who robbed a convenience store.

On Nov. 1, 2023, at around 7:30 p.m., the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 8600 block of Southwest Freeway.

While the employee was across the store, police say the suspect went to the counter and started stealing lottery tickets.

The employee attempted to approach the suspect, but police say the suspect pushed the employee and fled the scene on his bike.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a black jacket, brown pants, a clown mask and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

