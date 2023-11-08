Sulphur Springs police ask public’s help locating 18 year old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs Police Department has asked the public to help locate an 18 year old missing since 2:30 a.m.

David Rodriguez left his home in the 1000 block of Mulberry St. sometime during the night, police say. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and brown leather boots. He is approximately 5′8″ tall, weighs around 160 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police specifically asked for people in their city to check for any security cameras that may have Rodriguez walking in the area of 1000 blk. Mulberry Street between 2:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.

