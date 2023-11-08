Polk County residents along U.S. 59 urged to stay inside after petroleum plant explosion
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some Polk County residents are being advised to shelter in place and shut off all HVAC systems in homes and businesses after a plant explosion.
Polk County Office of Emergency management reported that a plant explosion in Shepherd on Farm-to-Market Road 1127 has released a plume into the air. Polk County OEM recommends that residents along US Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems immediately.
Aerial imagery shows thick, black plumes of smoke. At this time, it is unknown what effects the chemicals in the air will have.
