Polk County residents along U.S. 59 urged to stay inside after petroleum plant explosion

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Some Polk County residents are being advised to shelter in place and shut off all HVAC systems in homes and businesses after a plant explosion.

A petroleum processing plant exploded in San Jacinto County on Wednesday morning. (San Jacinto County Constable Pct. 2)

Polk County Office of Emergency management reported that a plant explosion in Shepherd on Farm-to-Market Road 1127 has released a plume into the air. Polk County OEM recommends that residents along US Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems immediately.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black plumes of smoke. At this time, it is unknown what effects the chemicals in the air will have.

Area of effect after plant explosion. (Rusk County Office of Emergency Management)

