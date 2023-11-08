Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOS COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 77-year-old woman was killed after a teen driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.

The truck hit a Toyota Camry head on, killing its 77-year-old driver Carole Ann Voliva, officials said.

The teen was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic on the highway was impacted for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Fire Investigation
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips

Latest News

FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects use backhoe to bust into store, try to take ATM
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Female Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf
Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Female Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf