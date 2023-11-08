Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Agreement expected to reduce number of Smith County inmates waiting for bed at state hospital

County judge: ‘It’s a plus for both sides’
Smith County Jail entrance
Smith County Jail entrance(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County leaders hope action taken Tuesday morning will reduce the jail population and the number of inmates waiting for a bed at a state hospital.

During their regular meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court signed off on an agreement with the Andrews Center in Tyler, which will now provide mental health treatment and competency restoration services to inmates at the Smith County jail.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said the effort will not only reduce the number of people on the state hospital wait list, but also their time spent waiting in jail.

“It’s a plus for both sides,” Franklin said. “It allows us to move them out of our jail, which is always a good thing. But then it really does help the patient, because suddenly they’re in a place that’s not good. And with this treatment and care, they can get to a place that’s better and continue on with their lives.”

Franklin said the program comes at no additional cost to the county.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Timothy Randall Follow Up
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Election Day Voter Turnout
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Legacy Fallen Marine Graduate
Want to be in Dr. Phil’s new Fort Worth audience? Here’s how