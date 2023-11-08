Agreement expected to reduce number of Smith County inmates waiting for bed at state hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County leaders hope action taken Tuesday morning will reduce the jail population and the number of inmates waiting for a bed at a state hospital.

During their regular meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court signed off on an agreement with the Andrews Center in Tyler, which will now provide mental health treatment and competency restoration services to inmates at the Smith County jail.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said the effort will not only reduce the number of people on the state hospital wait list, but also their time spent waiting in jail.

“It’s a plus for both sides,” Franklin said. “It allows us to move them out of our jail, which is always a good thing. But then it really does help the patient, because suddenly they’re in a place that’s not good. And with this treatment and care, they can get to a place that’s better and continue on with their lives.”

Franklin said the program comes at no additional cost to the county.

