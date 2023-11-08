Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marvin Methodist ‘here so long, but still so new’ as church celebrates 175th birthday

By JD Conte
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The oldest church in Tyler is celebrating its Demisemiseptcentennial. Marvin Methodist has been in its current building on Erwin St since the early 1890s, but the founding of its congregation dates back to 1848.

In addition to its normal worship services on Sunday, the church will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides on Sunday to bring parishioners back to the day of the church’s founding. Attendees will also be able to take tours of the church’s archives, which hold images and relics of the church’s history throughout the years.

“There are a lot of pictures of what the church looked like at the turn of the century, what it looked like before it was remodeled,” said Gerry Giles, an associate pastor at Marvin. “There are pictures of the church with horse-drawn carriages and streetcar railroad tracks out in front of the church when it was dirt streets.”

The archives also contain historical church documents and portraits of important figures in the history of the church. Former pastors will be joining the celebration in what Giles expects will be a packed house.

“One of the things I’m looking forward to the most this coming Sunday is the excitement of being a part of something that has been here so long but is still so new,” said Giles.

The church has also completed its recent restoration work on its steeple in time for Sunday’s festivities. Worship will be held at 8:30 and 11 am with carriage rides going from 10 am to 2 pm.

