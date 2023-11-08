Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page(City of Lufkin Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman is one of four people recently appointed to a Texas state counseling board by Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Jennifer Winston is a former adjunct faculty member at SFA, a pilot, and owner of Smitty’s Car Wash. She is a board member of the SFA Foundation and former member and secretary of the SFA Board of Regents. Additionally, she served as a board member of the Humane Society of Angelina County, the Nacogdoches County Historical Society, and the Oak Creek Center. Winston received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from SFA.

Abbott appointed Winston to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, Abbott reappointed Steven Hallbauer, Roy Smith, and Carolyn Stubblefield for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Fire Investigation
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175
Ryan Nichols
Longview man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Polk County residents along U.S. 59 urged to stay inside after petroleum plant explosion
WebXtra: Gregg County judge says passed bond will resolve downtown parking issues
Gregg County judge says passed bond will resolve downtown parking issues
WebXtra: Gregg County judge says passed bond will resolve downtown parking issues
WebXtra: Gregg County judge says passed bond will resolve downtown parking issues
Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Female Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf
Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Female Endangered Masai Giraffe Calf