Lufkin woman appointed to state counseling board

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman is one of four people recently appointed to a Texas state counseling board by Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Jennifer Winston is a former adjunct faculty member at SFA, a pilot, and owner of Smitty’s Car Wash. She is a board member of the SFA Foundation and former member and secretary of the SFA Board of Regents. Additionally, she served as a board member of the Humane Society of Angelina County, the Nacogdoches County Historical Society, and the Oak Creek Center. Winston received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from SFA.

Abbott appointed Winston to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, Abbott reappointed Steven Hallbauer, Roy Smith, and Carolyn Stubblefield for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.

