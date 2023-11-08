Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Green Acres to host annual Bed Build for foster children on Thanksgiving week

A local nonprofit is planning their 9th annual Bed Build event at Green Acres in Tyler on Thanksgiving week.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A local nonprofit is planning their 9th annual Bed Build event at Green Acres in Tyler on Thanksgiving week.

According to Pure Religion President Tony Black, the event benefits children facing placement in foster care in the area. Black said the event usually receives help from 400-500 volunteers, and they hope to get the same amount of help this year.

The Bed Build will take place in the Green Acres Baptist Church parking garage on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. Black said this date is chosen in particular to give people an opportunity to appreciate what they are thankful for.

If you would like to volunteer your time for children in need, visit this link to register for a time slot.

WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays
