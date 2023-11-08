Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Jury indicts Smith County clerk, son for allegedly disrupting arrests

Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips
Karen Phillips and Derek Phillips(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grand Jury has indicted the Smith County clerk and her son for allegedly impeding law enforcement in March.

Karen Kay Phillips, 67, of Tyler, was arrested for interfering with public duties after reportedly attempting to stop an officer who was arresting her son, Derek Lee Phillips, 37, of Tyler, on March 28, 2023. Derek Phillips was arrested for the same charge, along with resisting arrest and evading arrest. Karen and Derek Phillips were indicted on Nov. 2 by a Grand Jury for their alleged roles in the incident.

According to his three indictments, Derek Phillips intentionally prevented and obstructed the officer attempting to arrest him, and interfered with the detainment of Cody Voss. Previous reporting included bodycam video of Derek Phillips appearing to interfere with Voss’ traffic stop being conducted on Karen Phillips’ property before Derek fled into the home after an officer confronted him. The video went on to show Karen Phillips’ involvement in Derek Phillips’ arrest.

Karen Phillips’ indictment said that she grabbed at the arresting officer while he was detaining Derek Phillips, and later reached between the two men during the arrest. The bodycam footage showed these events as well.

Karen and Derek Phillips do not yet have court dates set in the Smith County Judicial website.

