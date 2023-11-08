Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington hired as Angels’ new manager

Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington laughs during practice for a baseball game against the Los...
Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington laughs during practice for a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2013, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - The Los Angeles Angels have hired Ron Washington as their new manager, the team announced Wednesday.

This is the Angels’ fifth manager since the 2018 season.

Washington, 71, served as the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014. He went 664-611 and won the AL pennant in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011.

More recently, Washington served as the Braves third-base coach since 2017. He helped the team to a World Series win in 2021 over the Astros.

Washington replaces former Angels manager, Phil Nevin, who went 119-149 in his first stint as a major league manager.

Nevin took over the job in June of 2022 when Joe Maddon was fired in the middle of a 14-game losing streak.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 reopened after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Upshur County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Big Sandy motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Seattle secures 71-60 win against Prairie View A&M
Logo
Siakam, Raptors beats Doncic, Mavs 127-116 to finish 2-game sweep in Texas
Houston Rockets logo
Jalen Green scores 28 points in 3 quarters as Rockets rout Lakers 128-94 for 4th straight win
Texas Tech University
Isaacs helps make McCasland a winner in his debut as Red Raiders coach
Soccer
Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award