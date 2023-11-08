Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Flint man accused of possessing child porn videos

Nathaniel Conner Mitchell
Nathaniel Conner Mitchell(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man is in jail after a search warrant allegedly found copious amounts of child porn on his phone.

Nathaniel Connor Mitchell, 22, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was performed on his cell phone on Nov. 2. Mitchell was being investigated by Smith County detectives for an unrelated sexual assault when the images were allegedly found.

According to Mitchell’s arrest affidavit, 29 video files were found on the phone depicting assault on children “from infancy to pre-teen years.”

Mitchell was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Voters approve bonds in Nacogdoches, deny at Longview ISD
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Winona Vet Pitch Competition
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview State of the City
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays
Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during winter season
Green Acres to host annual Bed Build for foster children on Thanksgiving week
Green Acres to host annual Bed Build for foster children Thanksgiving week