East Texans head to polls to decide fate of issues big and small

Voters emerge from the Lindale Masonic Lodge on Oct. 30, 2023.
Voters emerge from the Lindale Masonic Lodge on Oct. 30, 2023.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County polls had seen about 8,600 voters as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a county spokesperson. Among the local races being decided on in Smith County, special elections in the cities of Whitehouse and Overton, along with special elections for the Whitehouse and Lindale school districts.

“It’s too bad people don’t take the time to do this,” said Peter Carltock, a Tyler voter. “It only took me five minutes.”

In Longview, we watched voters head in to decide the fate of a number of issues, including a $55 million bond for Pine Tree ISD and Longview ISD’s $360 million bond package.

“The schools really need a lot of work, so that’s why I made sure I did my voting today,” said Laron Chadwick, a Longview voter.

Voters in Gregg County are also deciding whether or not the county will borrow up to $19 to build a new parking garage in downtown Longview. As of 2:30 p.m., 3,300 people had voted on Election Day in Gregg County. That was in addition to the 5,445 people who voted early.

“I think it’s my civic duty whether it’s a local election, a national election,” said Sharon McCord, a Longview voter. “My dad, my grandfather, my brother they were all in the service to give us this right to vote and I think it’s my duty to come out and vote.”

CLICK HERE TO FIND ELECTION RESULTS

