WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Big Sandy motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Tuesday evening.

According to a Texas DPS report, Jeffrey P. Walls, Jr., 50, was traveling west on FM 515 near CR 1973 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 6:18 p.m. when he hit a deer. Walls was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.