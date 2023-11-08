Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

7 East Texas teams heading to volleyball playoffs

Volleyball playoffs
Volleyball playoffs(Texas UIL)
By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Seven East Texas schools will be represented in the UIL volleyball playoffs.

Here is a schedule for the bi-district round:

4A

Lindale vs. Celina, Friday at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet

Spring Hill vs. China Spring, Friday at 8 p.m. at Bryan

3A

White Oak vs. Gunter, Friday at 5 p.m. at Midlothian

Harmony vs. Ponder, Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian

Central Heights vs. Lorena, Friday at 4 p.m. at Athens

2A

Beckville vs. Leon, Friday at 2 p.m. at Longview

Overton vs. Iola, Friday at 4 p.m. at Longview

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Fire Investigation
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175
Ryan Nichols
Longview man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

football generic
Alajiki scores 17, Rice knocks off Saint Thomas (TX) 101-57
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a play during overtime of the team's...
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win