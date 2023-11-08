7 East Texas teams heading to volleyball playoffs
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Seven East Texas schools will be represented in the UIL volleyball playoffs.
Here is a schedule for the bi-district round:
4A
Lindale vs. Celina, Friday at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet
Spring Hill vs. China Spring, Friday at 8 p.m. at Bryan
3A
White Oak vs. Gunter, Friday at 5 p.m. at Midlothian
Harmony vs. Ponder, Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian
Central Heights vs. Lorena, Friday at 4 p.m. at Athens
2A
Beckville vs. Leon, Friday at 2 p.m. at Longview
Overton vs. Iola, Friday at 4 p.m. at Longview
