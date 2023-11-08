Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the individuals ran a network of brothels in high-end apartments in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia and advertised services on two websites that included pictures of women available that day and details such as their height and weight.

Authorities have not named the people believed to have bought services through the ring, and none of them have been charged. But Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy stressed that the investigation is in the early stages.

Authorities believe there were possibly hundreds of clients, including government contractors with security clearances, doctors, lawyers, elected officials, military officers, professors and executives at tech companies.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to a wealthy and well-connected clientele, and business was booming, until today,” Levy said.

Charged in the case are Han “Hana” Lee 41, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, California and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Massachusetts. They are charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice others to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

An attorney for Han Lee declined to comment and an email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Junmyung Lee. There was no attorney listed for James Lee in court records, and a message seeking comment was sent to a number listed as a relative.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Million Dollar Loteria.
Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Fire Investigation
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175
Ryan Nichols
Longview man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Latest News

FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans will subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays
WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays
WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays
WebXtra: Lufkin fire marshal gives tips to avoid house fires during holidays