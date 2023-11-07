Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68

Led by Kimahri Wilson’s 13 points, the Stephen F
SFA logo
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kimahri Wilson scored 13 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat NAIA-member North American 96-68 on Monday night.

Wilson also contributed five assists and five steals for the Lumberjacks. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalon Clark led the way for the Stallions with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. North American also got 17 points and three steals from Sean Fry. Jamarric Hammond finished with 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Stephen F. Austin plays Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

