Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59

Led by Daylen Williams’ 20 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Southwestern Adventist Knights 110-59
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Daylen Williams had 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 110-59 victory against Southwestern Adventist in the season-opener on Monday night.

Williams added nine rebounds and five steals for the Vaqueros. Deanthony Tipler added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Orlando Gooden led the way for the Knights with 20 points. Nigil Coleman added 12 points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Eric Phifer had nine points.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley takes on South Dakota on Friday, and Southwestern Adventist visits Texas A&M-CC on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

