WebXtra: SFA ROTC Lumberjack Battalion hosts first gift drive with Operation Lumberjack Santa

SFA ROTC Cadets Riley Tabet and Carson Sifford discuss their plans to partner with CASA of Deep East Texas and school districts to distribute gifts to kids fro
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA ROTC Cadets Riley Tabet and Carson Sifford discuss their plans to partner with CASA of Deep East Texas and school districts  to distribute gifts to kids from grades K through 12.

Gifts can be dropped off at the Military Science building on campus. The last day to donate is December 10.

