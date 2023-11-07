WebXtra: SFA ROTC Lumberjack Battalion hosts first gift drive with Operation Lumberjack Santa
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA ROTC Cadets Riley Tabet and Carson Sifford discuss their plans to partner with CASA of Deep East Texas and school districts to distribute gifts to kids from grades K through 12.
Gifts can be dropped off at the Military Science building on campus. The last day to donate is December 10.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.