WebXtra: Kilgore Fire Department receives bond to fund new station, engine
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Fire Department is planning the construction of their newly funded fire station.
KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with Fire Chief Mark Henderson about the over $4 million bond the department received from the city through the support of community leaders. The money will go towards a station at a better location with a drive-through bay where they will house their new engine.
