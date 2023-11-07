WebXtra: Kilgore Fire Department receives bond to fund new station, engine

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Fire Department is planning the construction of their newly funded fire station.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with Fire Chief Mark Henderson about the over $4 million bond the department received from the city through the support of community leaders. The money will go towards a station at a better location with a drive-through bay where they will house their new engine.

