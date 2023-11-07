Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Kilgore Fire Department receives bond to fund new station, engine

The Kilgore Fire Department is planning the construction of their newly funded fire station.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Fire Department is planning the construction of their newly funded fire station.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with Fire Chief Mark Henderson about the over $4 million bond the department received from the city through the support of community leaders. The money will go towards a station at a better location with a drive-through bay where they will house their new engine.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Kilgore Fire Department receives grant to fund new station, engine
WebXtra: Kilgore Fire Department receives bond to fund new station, engine
New sensory-friendly playground equipment has been installed at Rotary Park in Longview.
WebXtra: New sensory-friendly playground equipment installed at Longview park
KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks about the new sensory playground equipment at rotary park in...
WebXtra: New sensory-friendly playground equipment installed at Longview park