WebXtra: Family Crisis Center hosts self-defense event at Lufkin convention center

The Family Crisis Center hosted “Strategic Tactics for Optimal Protection” training at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin Tuesday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center hosted “Strategic Tactics for Optimal Protection” training at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin Tuesday.

Owner of Shoot Perfect ETX and presenter for the de-escalation training Luke Tarbutton explained the importance of being self-aware and observant of certain situations and threats.

