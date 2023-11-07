Voting locations open across Smith County for constitutional amendment election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands have already turned out to vote in Smith County for the constitutional amendment election.

County officials said that 12,800 ballots have been so far between early voting and voters showing up to the polls so far on Tuesday morning.

Parking is very tight around the Hub so Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon is encouraging voters to go to other voting centers that typically have shorter wait times. If you do go vote at the Hub, you do not have to pay the meters when you park along Ferguson Street in front of the building. You can also park in the former jury parking lot across the street from Elections.

There are 35 voting centers open until 7 p.m. today in Smith County. Voters are encouraged to go earlier in the day instead of waiting until the end of the day when lines could be long.

There are 14 Constitutional Amendments on the ballot for everyone in Smith County. The Cities of Whitehouse and Overton, and the Whitehouse and Lindale Independent School Districts are each holding special elections.

To find out what is on your ballot, view the sample ballot for your area here: http://www.smith-county.com/.../current-sample-ballots

For more information about the election, including curbside voting, polling place accessibility and ballots by mail, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections.

You can also visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner at the top of the page. This is also where you will find voting numbers as they come in on Election night.

ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS:

• Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp

• Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler

• Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Highway 69 South, Tyler

• Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

• Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

• Central Baptist Church: 1343 E Grande Blvd., Tyler

• Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler

• Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler

• Cross Brand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler

• Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler

• First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler

• First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave., Tyler

• Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 West, Flint

• Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler

• Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

• Hideaway Members Services Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway

• Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Highway 110 South, Whitehouse

• The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

• Jones-Boshears Elementary: 3450 Chandler Highway, Tyler

• Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler

• Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

• Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 East, Whitehouse

• New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler

• Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

• Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Drive, Tyler

• Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler

• Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler

• St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Highway, Tyler

• St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

• Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Highway 271, Winona

• TJ Austin Elementary: 1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler

• Three Lakes Middle School: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler

• Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler

• Victor Kay Gymnasium: 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

• Whitehouse United Methodist Church: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

