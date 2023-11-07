Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Undefeated Lovelady enters Red Zone Top 10

Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10(KLTV/KTRE)
By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
1. Carthage 10-0 (1 seed District 8-4A D2) - The Carthage Bulldogs completed another undefeated regular season 2 weeks ago against Van before having the final week of the regular season off. The Bulldogs will open their postseason run against Liberty-Eylau (3-6) on Thursday Night at Pirate Stadium in Longview.

2. Timpson 10-0 (1 seed District 11-2A D1) - The Timpson Bears defeated Garrison last week 35-26 to win the district championship. The Bears will face Corrigan-Camden (3-7) in the Bi-District round on Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

3. Longview 9-1 (1 seed District 7-5A D1) - The Longview Lobos knocked off West Mesquite last week 43-0 for their ninth win in a row. The Lobos will host New Caney Porter (7-3) on Friday night at Lobo Stadium in Longview.

4. Kilgore 9-1 (1 seed District 9-4A D1) - The Kilgore Bulldogs defeated Chapel Hill last week 39-16 to win the distict title. Kilgore begins their run to Arlington on Friday against Livingston (2-8) at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage.

5. Winnsboro 9-0 (1 seed District 5-3A D1) - The Winnsboro Red Raiders had last week off to get ready for their postseason run. Their run begins Thursday night at Lobo Stadium in Longview against the Atlanta Rabbits (5-5).

6. Malakoff 10-0 (1 seed District 8-3A D1) - The Malakoff Tigers won the district championship last week by beating Groesbeck 52-14. Malakoff will play Maypearl (7-3) on Thursday night at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana.

7. Beckville 9-1 (1 seed District 10-2A D1) - The Beckville Bearcats wrapped up their regular season last week by beating Union Grove 62-9. The Bearcats head to Rose Stadium in Tyler on Thursday night to face the Alba-Golden Panthers (7-3).

8. Garrison 9-1 (2 seed District 11-2A D1) - The Garrison Bulldogs were handed their first defeat of the season last week against Timpson 35-26. Garrison looks to bounce back this week as they face Jewett Leon (5-5) in the Bi-District round at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.

9. Lovelady 10-0 (1 seed District 12-2A D2) - The Lovelady Lions won the district championship last week after beating Deweyville 28-16. Lovelady will begin their postseason run on Thursday night at Driskell Stadium in Crockett against the Price Carlisle Indians (4-6).

10. Chapel Hill 8-2 (3 seed District 9-4A D1) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell to Kilgore last week 39-16. Chapel Hill will travel to Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches this week to take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4).

