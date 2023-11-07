Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs has a new millionaire among its population.

A Sulphur Springs resident bought a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Quick Track #45, located at 1320 Mockingbird Lane. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

