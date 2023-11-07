Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Sulphur Springs resident becomes new millionaire with winning scratch-off ticket

Million Dollar Loteria.
Million Dollar Loteria.(Texas Lottery)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs has a new millionaire among its population.

A Sulphur Springs resident bought a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Quick Track #45, located at 1320 Mockingbird Lane. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

A sign encourages people to vote inside the Smith County Elections Office in Tyler.
Justice Department flags Smith County election website for inaccessibility to disabled
Local ranchers talk about Proposition 1, and its potential effects on the agricultural industry
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Another round of warm and breezy conditions
Longview’s World of Wonder museum prepares for new train playspace
Longview’s World of Wonder museum prepares for new train playspace