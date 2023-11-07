Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County releases name of mobile home fire victim

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The name of a woman killed in a mobile home fire Sunday has been released.

According to a release from Smith County, the woman is identified as Jimmie Crossland Finn, 71, of Tyler. Finn’s mobile home on the 11100 block of Spur 248 was investigated by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF after it was reported ablaze around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. According to Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, no foul play is suspected.

Chapel Hill VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Whitehouse VFD, Smith County Emergency Services District # 2, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted in the fire response, the release said.

According to the release, the home was fully involved with fire when first responders arrived and began fire suppression, as well as search and rescue operations. Finn, believed to be the only resident, was found deceased inside the home. Her identity was released after identification and notification of her next of kin. The mobile home was a total loss.

