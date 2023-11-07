Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory

Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer in the second half and Real Salt Lake forced a rubber match in the best-of-3 first-round series with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer in the second half and Real Salt Lake forced a rubber match in the best-of-3 first-round series with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Houston Dynamo on Monday night.

Amine Bassi gave Houston (14-12-9) a 1-0 halftime lead when he scored unassisted in the 28th minute, but he was denied a goal by Zac MacMath in the first round of the shootout.

Savarino knotted the match in the 70th minute for Real Salt Lake (15-12-8), scoring unassisted.

MacMath finished with four saves for RSL. Steve Clark saved two shots for the Dynamo.

Cristian Arango, Damir Kreilach, Savarino, Brayan Vera and 20-year-old Diego Luna delivered goals in that order in the shootout for Real Salt Lake.

Adalberto Carrasquilla, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Griffin Dorsey and Nelson Quiñónes scored for the Dynamo after Bassi's miss.

Real Salt Lake snapped a three-match losing streak against Houston. The Dynamo, who had a 3-0 road victory over RSL in August, fall to 3-11-6 all time in Utah.

Real Salt Lake played its first postseason match at home since a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in a 2019 first-round matchup. The club improves to 7-2-3 all time at home in the playoffs. RSL has not lost on its home field in the postseason since a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in 2012.

Houston is 3-2-4 in its last nine matches away from home in all competitions. The Dynamo's six road wins in all competitions are their most since also winning six times away from home in 2013.

The Dynamo won the opener 2-1 in Houston.

The series finale will be played on Saturday in Houston.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course