No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies start season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies open the season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies begin the season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shoot 40.7% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

