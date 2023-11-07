Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family of Timothy Michael Randall gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Tyler Tuesday.
Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman delivered a statement.
Related
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.