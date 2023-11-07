TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family of Timothy Michael Randall gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Tyler Tuesday.

Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman delivered a statement.

Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit

Related

Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.