Jasper bullrider lands top spot at Texas City rodeo

Richardson won the bullriding event at Texas City.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A Jasper bull rider placed first at a Texas City rodeo over the weekend.

Braden Richardson, 28, rode the bull Bonanza to place first at the Lago Mar Reunion Round-Up rodeo on Saturday with 87.5 points. The win scored the cowboy a $3,061 payday.

Other East Texas winners at Lago Mar are listed as follows:

  • Team roper Kaden Profili, 21, of Jacksonville, placed second for $2,152.
  • Bull rider Cutter Kaylor, 20, of Jasper, placed third for a $1,753 payday.
  • Bull rider Laramie Mosley, 27, of Palestine, placed fourth for $1,149.
  • Saddle bronc rider Logan Cook, 25, of Alto, placed fifth for $520.

