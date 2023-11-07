Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston cyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup on U.S. Highway 175 early Tuesday.

According to a report from Texas DPS, Russell Warrington, 67, was stationary in the eastbound lane of Hwy 175 around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a Ford F-150 driven by a Seagoville man. According to the report, the Ford was travelling west on the highway.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the incident.

