Frankston cyclist struck, killed by truck on Hwy 175

Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.(PxHere | WXIX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston cyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup on U.S. Highway 175 early Tuesday.

According to a report from Texas DPS, Russell Warrington, 67, was stationary in the eastbound lane of Hwy 175 around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a Ford F-150 driven by a Seagoville man. According to the report, the Ford was travelling west on the highway.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the incident.

