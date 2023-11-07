Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-Rockdale teacher surrenders to police after alleged inappropriate relationship with a student

(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - Shawnee Despain, a former Rockdale Independent School District teacher, surrendered to authorities to face “two counts related to an inappropriate relationship with a student,” the school district announced in a news release.

Despain reportedly resigned from her position on Sept. 27 after the school district learned about the allegations on Sept. 21.

“The allegations against Ms. Despain are a grave violation of our district’s policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously,” said Superintendent of Rockdale ISD Dr. Denise Monzingo.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support and resources for our students and families affected by this incident. We want to emphasize that this incident involving Ms. Despain is an isolated case and does not reflect the professional conduct of the vast majority of our dedicated teachers and staff members,” the district wrote in a statement.

The school district said it will not comment further on the investigation.

