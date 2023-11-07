Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - After another warm, breezy day, this evening looks nice and mild.  Tonight, temperatures will drop only into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.  Tomorrow brings a bit more cloud cover to the forecast, but it will still be warm and breezy.  Clouds increase quite a bit tomorrow night with overcast skies by Thursday morning.  A few showers could move into northern counties of East Texas by Thursday morning, but the best chances for rain will come with the cold front during the afternoon and evening on Thursday.  Temperatures on Thursday will fall through the afternoon and the rain could be heavy at times.  Rain continues into at least Friday morning, with the possibility of some rain through Friday evening, especially in Deep East Texas.  Clouds and a slight chance for a shower linger into Saturday with much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

