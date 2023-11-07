Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Timothy Randall Follow Up
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Election Day Voter Turnout
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Legacy Fallen Marine Graduate
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Want to be in Dr. Phil’s new Fort Worth audience? Here’s how