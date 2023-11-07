Want to be in Dr. Phil’s new Fort Worth audience? Here’s how

(KLTV) - Longtime talk show host and psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw has announced his move back to Texas, where he’s in the process of creating a new network.

The network is called Merit Street Media, McGraw announced, and it will feature both news and entertainment. The network is based in Fort Worth. His own talk show, in the same vein as his previous one which ended in spring 2023, will launch on prime time in February 2024.

The studios are under construction but nearly complete, according to videos posted on Dr. Phil’s social media channels.

Here's a sneak peek of the making of @MeritStMedia and Dr. Phil Primetime. pic.twitter.com/7oXriwYa49 — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) November 7, 2023

If you’d like to be in the audience for one of Dr. Phil’s upcoming shows, you can sign up on his website. Shows will begin taping in December and will air nightly beginning Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. CST.

McGraw explained the name of the new network, writing, “I chose ‘Merit’ to honor the meritocracy upon which our amazing country was built, and ‘Street’ to represent ‘Main Street’ America. We are now headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where a brand-new, state-of-the-art broadcast center, spanning over five acres, is near completion. Many dedicated ‘Dr. Phil’ team members have made the transition with me, relocating their families to Texas, so we can continue working together, alongside all of you at home.”

Dr. Phil and his wife Robin shared a video to make the announcement and to encourage people to come visit Fort Worth. They said the studios are only 10 to 15 minutes away from DFW airport, making it easy to get to for potential audience members flying in from around the country.

Dr. Phil and Robin introduce us to Merit Street Media. pic.twitter.com/Pv9nCCZV1P — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) November 6, 2023

