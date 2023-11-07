Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Want to be in Dr. Phil’s new Fort Worth audience? Here’s how

McGraw has moved to Fort Worth and launched a new network called Merit Street Media
Dr. Phil launching new network, new primetime show based in Fort Worth
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - Longtime talk show host and psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw has announced his move back to Texas, where he’s in the process of creating a new network.

The network is called Merit Street Media, McGraw announced, and it will feature both news and entertainment. The network is based in Fort Worth. His own talk show, in the same vein as his previous one which ended in spring 2023, will launch on prime time in February 2024.

The studios are under construction but nearly complete, according to videos posted on Dr. Phil’s social media channels.

If you’d like to be in the audience for one of Dr. Phil’s upcoming shows, you can sign up on his website. Shows will begin taping in December and will air nightly beginning Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. CST.

McGraw explained the name of the new network, writing, “I chose ‘Merit’ to honor the meritocracy upon which our amazing country was built, and ‘Street’ to represent ‘Main Street’ America. We are now headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where a brand-new, state-of-the-art broadcast center, spanning over five acres, is near completion. Many dedicated ‘Dr. Phil’ team members have made the transition with me, relocating their families to Texas, so we can continue working together, alongside all of you at home.”

Dr. Phil and his wife Robin shared a video to make the announcement and to encourage people to come visit Fort Worth. They said the studios are only 10 to 15 minutes away from DFW airport, making it easy to get to for potential audience members flying in from around the country.

You can watch Dr. Phil and Robin discussing the news below:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
The skull was found inside a home in a gated community in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates after human skull found in closet

Latest News

Randall’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit against three parties, and her attorney Joseph Oxman...
Mother of Rusk County man killed in deputy-involved shooting files civil suit
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Election Day Voter Turnout
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Legacy Fallen Marine Graduate
Voters emerge from the Lindale Masonic Lodge on Oct. 30, 2023.
East Texans head to polls to decide fate of issues big and small
Smith County Jail entrance
Agreement expected to reduce number of Smith County inmates waiting for bed at state hospital