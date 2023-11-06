Waco biker found guilty in shooting death of Arp motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Waco member of a Texas motorcycle gang was found guilty of participating in the shooting death of an Arp motorcyclist.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, a member of the Cossacks motorcycle gang, was pronounced guilty of engaging in organized crime in connection with the May 2, 2020 shooting death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards was a member of the “Cossacks 1%” and was supposedly impersonating a member of the “real” Cossacks gang. Prosecutors successfully argued that Tibbits and at least one of his co-defendants shot at Edwards from a truck on a Smith County highway.

During Monday’s trial proceedings, Tibbits’ defense called to the stand Dianna Strain, a forensic science special agent for the FBI. Strain said she reviewed the Smith County Sheriff’s Office’s reports of the investigation and said she found inconsistencies within the evidence collection process, claiming that testimony doesn’t match the crime scene log.

She also testified that there were no bullet impact marks on Edwards’ motorcycle, a trajectory bullet rod wasn’t used during the investigation and that a grid or line search wasn’t conducted, nor was a metal detector used. Strain also testified that other motorcyclists were around the scene that day. Strain’s conclusion was that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office “missed steps” when documenting the crime scene and that, based on the evidence, Tibbits has no connection to this crime.

During cross-examination of Strain by the state, prosecutors pointed out that the FBI has different investigation protocols than the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and that processes will be different due Smith County having a smaller budget than the FBI.

The defense argued again that there is no forensic evidence that shows Tibbits had a gun in his hand and that the investigation was not thorough enough. They argued that, no matter the budget, an investigation should be thorough and properly conducted.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.