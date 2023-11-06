UT Tyler music expert talks National Saxophone Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Sarah Roberts, Interim Director of Performing Arts at UT Tyler and life-long saxophone lover, discussed the origins and celebration of the versatile instrument.

Roberts said she has been playing the saxophone since the fifth grade after seeing the classic Sesame Street episode about the making of the instrument. Since then, she’s played among a number of ensembles ranging from classical orchestras to rock n’ roll. On November 6, music lovers of all types celebrate the birth of the instrument, which Roberts said was not as long ago as some may think.

“The saxophone is a fairly new instrument, it was invented in the mid 1800′s. And when it came into being, orchestras were already started, brass bands were already started, so we really tried to figure out where we were gonna fit in. And the saxophone I like to say is a lot like a chameleon, because we can fit in so many different ensembles,” Roberts said.

The saxophone was invented by a Belgian instrument maker named Robert Sax, who Roberts said was unappreciated in his time. She said the instrument has had a sort of “struggle of identity of where to fit in” after Sax was faced with a coalition of others in the music industry who disliked his version of the saxophone and attempted to ban it.

“And so, I think for saxophonists, November 6 is a really important day, and we get to celebrate our instrument even more so than other days,” Roberts said. “I’m not sure every musician feels that way, but I think everybody can agree that the saxophone has a really important place in our music.”

If you share Roberts’ passion for the instrument, you may be interested in the Saxophone Studio Recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Braithwaite Recital Hall at UT Tyler.

