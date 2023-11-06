Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum Music holds grand re-opening in Longview

After a devastating fire that had them closed for nearly two years, an East Texas music store is back in business.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tatum Music in Longview held their grand re-opening on Saturday at their “new” old location at 301 North High Street.

Remodeled after a devastating fire in 2021, the new facility has been expanded to take in more business.

The doors were opened to welcome longtime customers and supporters back.

“The fire, as I’ve said many times, was a horrific experience, but it turned out to be a good thing. We have something now that we would never have had without the fire. I had so many people volunteer to help: I had my friends, people that I didn’t know all that well, people helped us move stuff,” said Owner Doice Grant.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Tatum Music.

